Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.27

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 81269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
Featured Articles
