Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.27

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 81269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

