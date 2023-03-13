Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sims Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sims has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sims Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMSMY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Further Reading

