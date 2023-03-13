Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sims Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sims has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
Sims Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sims Company Profile
Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.