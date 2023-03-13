Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Increases By 109.8%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ZOZO Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.39. 11,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.76.
About ZOZO
