Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Increases By 34.4%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
WesBanco Price Performance
NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $24.75 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.
WesBanco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
