Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Increases By 34.4%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $24.75 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Get Rating ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

