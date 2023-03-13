Short Interest in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Increases By 15.6%

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.21. 2,707,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,086. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.50%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

