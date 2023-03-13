Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Rises By 18.3%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 108,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

