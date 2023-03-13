Short Interest in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expands By 16.6%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 347,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Viad Stock Performance

VVI stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 146,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,771. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.64 million, a PE ratio of 182.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

About Viad

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 307,126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,246,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 692,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after buying an additional 128,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Viad by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 429,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 124,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

