Short Interest in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expands By 16.6%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 347,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Viad Stock Performance
VVI stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 146,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,771. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.64 million, a PE ratio of 182.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad
About Viad
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
See Also
