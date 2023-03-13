Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Declines By 30.8%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Verb Technology to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Verb Technology Stock Performance
Shares of VERB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
Verb Technology Company Profile
Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.
