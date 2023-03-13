Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Declines By 30.8%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Verb Technology to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VERB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 103,280 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

