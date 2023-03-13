Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Rises By 51.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the February 13th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,644,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,089. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

