Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declines By 31.2%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UBFO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.82. 6,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

