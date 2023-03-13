Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Expands By 96.4%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 507,400 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 258,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

United Insurance Stock Performance

UIHC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,134. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

In related news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 133,461 shares of company stock worth $86,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

