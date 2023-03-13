Short Interest in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Grows By 16.2%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 627,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 377,864 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Unisys by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 165,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Unisys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 196,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 49,746 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UIS. Maxim Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Unisys Price Performance

UIS traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Unisys has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

See Also

