Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Declines By 19.1%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,769,300 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 4,658,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 215.4 days.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TRSWF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRSWF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

