Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Grows By 46.8%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 151,800 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,263. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

