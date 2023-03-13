Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Expands By 53.7%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.03) to €7.45 ($7.93) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

