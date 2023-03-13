Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Rises By 24.9%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 650,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 520,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 928.6 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise stock remained flat at $103.55 during trading on Monday. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617. Symrise has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $122.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

