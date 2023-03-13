Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Declines By 47.4%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 21,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

