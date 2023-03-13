Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Grows By 33.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.83. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.8586 per share. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

