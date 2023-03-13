Short Interest in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Declines By 43.4%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SciPlay Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 270,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,968. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in SciPlay by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 312,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 81,905 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

