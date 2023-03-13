Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Rises By 92.5%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,800 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,053.0 days.
Rightmove Stock Performance
Shares of RTMVF stock remained flat at $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.
About Rightmove
