Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Rises By 92.5%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,800 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,053.0 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RTMVF stock remained flat at $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

