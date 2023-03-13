Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declines By 17.1%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,441,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $44.36. 279,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

