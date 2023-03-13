Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Rises By 89.6%

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock remained flat at $14.00 during trading on Monday. 79,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,270. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.