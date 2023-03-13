Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Rises By 89.6%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock remained flat at $14.00 during trading on Monday. 79,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,270. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

