Short Interest in Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Increases By 86.7%

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Location Based Technologies Trading Down 37.8 %

LBAS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 287,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Location Based Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F.

