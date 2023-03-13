Short Interest in LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Grows By 100.0%

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LEM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LMHDF remained flat at 2,548.66 during trading hours on Monday. LEM has a 52 week low of 2,548.66 and a 52 week high of 2,548.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2,548.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2,548.66.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industry and Automotive. The Industry segment develops, manufactures, and sells transducers for the measurement of current and voltage of various industrial applications.

