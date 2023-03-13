Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Grows By 27.8%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $30.94. 46,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

