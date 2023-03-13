Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Decreases By 96.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.36. 6,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $24.87.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
