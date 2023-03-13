Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Decreases By 96.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.36. 6,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,291,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

