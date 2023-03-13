Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Decreases By 40.9%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,321. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 695,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 318,163 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 292,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,552,000.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

