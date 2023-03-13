Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Expands By 28.0%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 569.5 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

