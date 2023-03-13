Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Expands By 28.0%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 569.5 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $8.53.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.