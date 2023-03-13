Short Interest in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Increases By 28.2%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EVE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EVEX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,450. EVE has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.92% of EVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

