Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Rises By 30.0%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CITE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 875,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Cartica Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CITE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 55.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 859,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 305,150 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 629,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 308,962 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

