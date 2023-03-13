Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases By 97.0%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF remained flat at C$9.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$11.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

