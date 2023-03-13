Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Declines By 31.9%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,762,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 239,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

