Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Decreases By 19.8%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGXX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Green by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Green Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ BGXX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 567,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bright Green has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

