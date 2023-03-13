Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Declines By 49.6%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the February 13th total of 113,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 8,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

