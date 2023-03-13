Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Expands By 27.1%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BSL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 106,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $132,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

