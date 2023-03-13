Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Drops By 53.7%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Origin Price Performance

Shares of BTOG remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 29,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,500. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

