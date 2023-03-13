Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Declines By 34.3%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 594,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 7.8 %

BMEA traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. 120,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Biomea Fusion

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

