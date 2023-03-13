Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Rises By 93.9%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 376,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Biohaven has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.57.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,100,000. RP Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,396 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

