Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Decreases By 26.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,219,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 3,018,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,439.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF remained flat at $0.97 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beach Energy in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

