Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Drops By 19.0%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. 154,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $91.20.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 682.6% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $165,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.