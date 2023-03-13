Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Expands By 295.0%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

FINS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 161,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

