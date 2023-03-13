Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Grows By 57.8%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ames National by 45.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ames National by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ames National by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ames National by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Down 3.6 %

Ames National stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. Ames National has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $25.35.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

