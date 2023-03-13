Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Decreases By 31.4%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alumina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.82. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214. Alumina has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWCMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

