Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Shattuck Labs Price Performance
STTK stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.82.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
