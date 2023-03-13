Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

STTK stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

