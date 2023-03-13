Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,750 ($33.07) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,903.33.

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STRNY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

