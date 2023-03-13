Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,750 ($33.07) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,903.33.

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STRNY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.