Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Sells £47,696.88 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £47,696.88 ($57,355.56).

Senior stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($1.99) on Monday. Senior plc has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £693.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,308.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.92) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.34) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.86) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168 ($2.02).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

