SelfKey Market Capitalization Tops $48.09 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $48.09 million and approximately $52.88 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

