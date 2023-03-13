Secret (SIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.04 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Secret has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $2,993.38 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00193642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00088279 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00052099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00494715 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $522.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.