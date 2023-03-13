SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Short Interest Up 20.8% in February

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE SEAS traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 838,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Insider Activity

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.