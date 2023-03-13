Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

